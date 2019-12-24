Andhra Pradesh Roundup 2019: Most significant happenings in the year

As we come to end of the year 2019 and stepping into 2020, we come up with some big happenings in the state of Andhra Pradesh. It is quite evident that there are drastic changes in this year after the general elections, which has changed the country's prospectus with controversial decisions took by the central government such as revoking Article 370 and Triple Talaq law, and verdict on the Ayodhya.

However, the above mentioned are connected to country's prospectus, but coming to the Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, who is regarded as the visionary leader has to face the biggest defeat in his life leaving power to the YSRCP headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, after Jagan chairing as chief minister, he is making his mark in the administration and introducing welfare schemes.

As far as elections are concerned, this time many young leaders forayed into the politics under their parent's shadows and tested their fates to step into legislature house. However, not many succeeded as the heirs of leaders who seem to be the legends. Going by the statistics, first to notice is former MP JC Diwakar Reddy's son Pavan Reddy and nephew Ashrith Reddy who has pinned high expectations could not withstand the YSRCP's storm. However, leaders like Anil Kumar Yadav, Sucharita, Nandigama Suresh, etc. have become the legislatures under the YSRCP's roof.

It has been a big headache for Chandrababu Naidu as he could not stop the defeat of his son Nara Lokesh in Mangalagiri. The other young leader Pawan Kalyan who owns a party, also could not win an assembly seat being contested in two constituencies.

However, post elections, there is a war of words between two parties alleging each other on the various issues be it Grama Sachivalayam recruitment, the introduction of English Medium, Sand scarcity.

It remains to be seen how the state prospers in the coming year.

Coming to the most alarming issue is the Godavari boat accident. Seventy-eight tourists travelled and as many as more than forty passengers dead in this disaster. The boat immersed in the river was retrieved by Balaji Marine company head Dharmadi Satyam after one month struggle.