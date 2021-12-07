Andhra Pradesh: Rs. 17 lakh was stolen from an ATM in Kadapa district

A robbery took place at an SBI ATM near KSRM Engineering College in Kadapa suburb of Andhra Pradesh. The thieves have stolen Rs 17 lakh from an ATM with the help of a gas cutter. According to police, five people entered the ATM just after midnight on Tuesday.

The thieves sprayed the CCTV cameras in it to avoid recording and cut the ATM machine with a gas cutter and committed the theft.

Bank staff who spotted the ATM theft this morning immediately informed the police. DSP Venkata Shiva Reddy along with the staff reached the spot and examined.

The police have gathered the evidence in the surrounding areas with the clues team. The DSP said the case was registered and investigated as per the complaint lodged by the bank staff.