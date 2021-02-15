Andhra Pradesh: SEC releases Municipal Elections schedule, polling on March 10

AP Municipal Elections 2021: The State Election Commission has released the Municipal Election Schedule. Elections will be held on March 10. SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has announced that elections will be held for 12 corporations and 75 municipalities. According to schedule, the candidates must withdraw nominations by 3pm on March 2nd to March 3rd. The final list of candidates will be released after 3pm on March 3rd. The polling will be held on March 10 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m followed by elections will be held on March 13 where re-polling is required. The SEC said in its note that the counting will begin at 8 a.m. on March 14th and results would be announced by the evening.

Earlier, the municipal elections were scheduled for March 23 last year. SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar announced that the polls will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. By the time the elections were postponed, 6,563 nominations had been filed for divisions and wards in 12 municipal corporations. 12,086 candidates had filed nominations for wards in 75 municipalities.

The government, on the other hand, has already announced its readiness for municipal elections. It has been expected when the Supreme Court verdict has came, that the municipal election would be held after Panchayat Elections.