Andhra Pradesh: SEC to revive nominations in case of forcible withdrawal

Amaravati: Following numerous complaints from various political parties on forcible withdrawal of nominations during earlier process of local bodies election and judgement of AP High Court on the issue, the State Election Commission decided to allow fresh nominations where there are unnatural withdrawals due to pressure and inducements.

If anyone who has a reason to state that he or she was compelled to withdraw, their nominations will now be revived, if they come forward to inform the SEC.

The SEC said that necessary instructions were given to returning officers of municipal corporations, election officers of municipal and nagar panchayats to revive the nominations if any candidate come forward with complaints of forceful withdrawal of their nomination.