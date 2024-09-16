Andhra Pradesh Sets World Record for Conducting Gram Sabhas in 13,326 Villages in a Single Day

In a significant achievement, the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department of Andhra Pradesh has set a world record by organizing Gram Sabhas across 13,326 village panchayats in the state on a single day. This milestone was reached within the first 100 days of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan assuming office.

The World Records Union officially recognized the Gram Sabhas held on August 23 as a world record, applauding the scale and participation involved. The organization's official records manager, Christopher Taylor Kraft, presented the certification and medal to Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan today at his residence in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, the representative from the World Records Union highlighted the unprecedented scale of the event, recognizing it as a remarkable instance of community participation in governance. "This is one of the largest exercises in grassroots administration conducted in a single day," the official stated.

This record-breaking feat marks a major achievement for the state government, underscoring its commitment to strengthening local governance and promoting public participation at the village level.