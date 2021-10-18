Andhra Pradesh: SGTs with B.Ed, M.Ed qualification will have to take Bridge Course

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has said that B.Ed, M.Ed qualified candidates who joined in Primary Schools (Grades 1–5) as Teachers (SGTs) will have to take the 6-month bridge course that has to be completed within two years of joining the service. The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has recently issued new guidelines to this extent.

Earlier, only those who had passed Elementary Teacher Training (DEAD, DLED) were allowed for the posts of Primary School Teacher (Secondary Grade Teachers-SGT), and those who did B.Ed, M.Ed were only eligible for School‌ Assistant posts. However, as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the NCTE changed this provision and declared that B.Ed and M.Ed qualified candidates as eligible for Elementary Teacher posts.

In Andhra Pradesh, Paper-1 for SGT posts and Paper-2 for School Assistant posts are conducted separately in the TET exam. Following the change in the NCTE rules, B.Ed and M.Ed candidates applying for SGT posts will be required to submit Paper-1 and those who are selected for SGT posts by writing Paper-1 will have to complete the bridge course after joining the service.

The NCTE also said that teacher posts teaching 6th to 8th class students should have a graduate degree with at least 50 percent marks, one-year B. Ed special education training, or post-graduation with 55 percent marks, three years integrated B.Ed and M.Ed. Those with these qualifications are required to qualify for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) or the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in the respective states, which is valid for lifetime.