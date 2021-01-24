Andhra Pradesh: Shocked over wife's death, husband collapses to death in Vizianagaram

In a shocking incident, unable to bear the death of a wife husband dies of distress on Saturday night. Going into details, Manohar (56) and Surya Prabhavati (47) are residing at Pandirappanna cross roads in S. Kota, Vizianagaram district. In this backdrop, husband Manohar called 108 vehicle crew after his wife suffered a heart attack due to sunstroke after midnight on Saturday. Staff who arrived immediately examined the woman and confirmed that she was already dead.

Upon hearing the news of her death, her husband Manohar and son Ram Likhit went into mourning. Manohar's husband, who was in great pain as he could not digest his wife's death, collapsed as he had come out of the house to tell this information to his relatives. The doctors who examined him concluded that he had died of a heart attack.

Manohar works locally as an LIC Development Officer while son has completed his degree and is looking for a job. The sudden death of a couple has shocked the locals.