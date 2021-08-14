Andhra Pradesh: Shuttler PV Sindhu urges women to download Disha app

Mangalagiri: Director General of Police Gautam D Sawang felicitated bronze medal winner in Olympics PV Sindhu at the DGP office here on Friday.

Congratulating Sindhu for her achievement, the DGP said that Andhra Pradesh was honoured with the victory of Sindhu in a world event. He wished more and more women would be inspired by her.

Later, the DGP felicitated PV Sindhu and her parents by presenting them with shawls and bouquets.

Thanking for the felicitation, Sindhu complimented the police and the State government for providing protection to the women. She appealed to all the women to download the Disha app for their safety.