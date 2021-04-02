Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Six new members of Council take oath

Legislative Council Chairman A M Shareef with new members after their swearing at at Assembly on Thursday
x

Legislative Council Chairman A M Shareef with new members after their swearing at at Assembly on Thursday

Highlights

Chairman Shareef who administered the oath, hands over rules and regulations of the House

Amaravati: Six new members of the Legislative Council were on Thursday sworn in as MLCs by Chairman Mohammed Sharif.

He officiated the oaths of office to Karimunnisa, Duvvada Srinivas Rao, Sheik Mohammed Iqbal, Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy, C Ramachandraiah and Sheikh Sabji. Sabji got elected as an MLC under the teachers' quota from East and West Godavari districts recently.

Karimunnisa worked as a corporator in Vijayawada while Srinivas is the ruling party's in-charge for Tekkali constituency in Srikakulam district. Chakravarthy is the son of deceased Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad.

Following the death of Prasad, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met with his family members and promised that he would accommodate his son as an MLC. Congratulating the new MLCs, the Legislative Council chairman handed them over rules and regulations of the House.

Deputy Chief Ministers Amzath Basha, Dharmana Krishna Das and Assembly secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu participated in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X