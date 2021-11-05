Andhra Pradesh: Six women dead in a ghastly road accident in Anantapur district

A horrific road accident took place in Anantapur district near the tehsildar's office on National Highway 44 in Pamidi, six women dead. Going into the details, an unidentified vehicle collided with an auto carrying labourers who are in a hurry to go to work at dawn every day. As Many as Six women in the auto died on the spot in the accident and seven others were injured. The situation of some of them is said to be critical.



However, the bodies were scattered by the accident as the auto was crushed. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The situation looks scary with dead bodies scattered everywhere in a pool of blood. The dead were identified as Subbamma, Sankaramma, Nagaveni, Savitri, and Chaudhamma.



The accident is said to have taken place due to the overspeeding of auto and snow covered in the morning. The police have gathered the information and investigating it further.