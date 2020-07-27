Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation invites applications for online classes

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation is conducting free online training classes to the youth with qualification of Intermediate, any degree and above from August 3 onwards and inviting the applications from the interested persons. The courses are offered in Digital marketing, IELTs, Develop apps and Data science. Qualification for digital marketing is Intermediate and above and the timing is 10 am to 11.30 am and the courses will be held from August 3 onwards. For IELTs course the qualification is any degree and above and the course to be held from August 3 to September 12 and timings are 11 am to 12.30 pm. For develop apps course the qualification is any degree and above and duration of the course is from August 3 to September 12 and the timings are 11 am to 12.30 pm. For Data science course the qualification is degree and above and duration is August 3 to September 12 and timings are 10 am to 11.30 am. Arrangements have been made for the online classes and the last date for registration is August 2, 2020.



The Skill Development Corporation will give free user ID to each applicant who register his or her name, online tests will be conducted every month to assess the knowledge. The corporation will guide the candidates to get job and will give suggestions and the support in preparation of the Project Report. Further information can be had from 9848819682, 6281674583, 6300618985 (call/WhatsApp call). Registration can be done logging to www.apssdc.in. The Skill Development Corporation entered into MoU with ELearnOAK organissation for imparting training and conducting online classes. Krishna district skill development training office is located at ZP centre, Machilipatnam.