Andhra Pradesh stands first in conducting Coronavirus tests: Dy CM Alla Nani

Rajamahendravaram: Deputy CM Alla Nani has said that Andhra Pradesh is in first place in conducting corona tests. There is no funds crunch to combat corona. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday he said the government is spending Rs. 550 on each patient daily for food. The government will take stern action against private hospital management's who denies treatment to corona patients.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is very much particular in this regard. collectors were given powers relating to corona control in the state. The coronavirus won't be alive on dead bodies after six hours.

In Andhra Pradesh a record number of new cases emerging every day. On Tuesday alone, 7948 people have been infected with Coronavirus taking the tally to 1,10,297 according to the Andhra Pradesh Department of Health. On the other hand, 3064 persons have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged while 58 people have been reported dead.

Meanwhile, as many as 52,622 people have been discharged and 1148 people have died. There are currently 56,527 Coronavirus active cases in the Andhra Pradesh. When it comes to tests, 62,979 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which includes 32,100 rapid antigen tests. The Department of Health said that 17,49,425 coronavirus tests have been performed in Andhra Pradesh so far.