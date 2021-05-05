Andhra Pradesh: Strict rules imposed at Gannavaram airport amid spike in covid cases

The authorities have tightened up the restrictions at Gannavaram airport since Tuesday in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases. Visitors access to the airport has been suspended and police are only allowing car drivers along with the passengers. The airport officials have denied the entry of people who are welcoming passengers, relatives at the main gate of the airport. Passengers are also allowed inside the terminal building only after thorough thermal screening.

The covid‌ diagnostic tests are currently conducted only for international travelers while it was decided that rge covid‌ tests will now also be conducted for travelers coming to the state from different parts of the country. Steps have been taken to move those who tested positive to quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly in the last month reporting maximum number of cases every day. In the lastest health bulletin released by the state government on Tuesday, as many as 20,034 new cases erupted in the state out of 1,15,784 samples conducted. The total number of cases mounted to 11,84,028 cases. the death toll also been a concern with more than 50 deaths being reported every day. About 82 people have been dead in the last twenty four hours taking the total deaths to 8,289.