Andhra Pradesh: Suspense continues over ticket price hike for Bhola Shankar



The suspense continues over the increase of ticket prices for Bhola Shankar movie. The film unit has requested the Andhra Pradesh government to raise ticket prices due to the high budget of the film, however, the government has stated that ticket prices can be increased if appropriate documents related to the production cost of the film are submitted and asserted that film's budget should be at least Rs. 100 crores.



The film unit claims to have spent Rs. 101 crores. However, the government insists that the required 11 documents have not been provided by the film unit. This has become a topic of discussion within the industry, and it remains to be seen whether the government will allow the ticket price to increase.

In addition to the ticket price issue, there is controversy surrounding the producers of Bhola Shankar. A petition has been filed in the Hyderabad Civil Court by Satyanarayana, the owner of Gayatri Devi Films, alleging that the producers of Bhola Shankar cheated them during the filming of Agent. The petitioner is seeking Rs. 30 crores from AK Entertainment. The court has concluded the arguments from both parties regarding the petition to halt the film's release and will deliver the verdict today.