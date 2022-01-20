Andhra Pradesh: Three men dupe farmer of Rs.10 lakh by selling fake gold coins in Anantapur

An incident took place in the Anantapur district where a farmer was cheated in the name of gold coins. Anantapur Rural Police Station has registered a case against a gang of robbers from Karnataka who allegedly deceived a farmer of Rs. 10 lakh with fake gold coins. Going into the details, Vijay Kumar, Ashok, and Diwakar from the Davanagere district in Karnataka are addicted to drugs and plan to make easy money for their luxuries. As part of this, they use to go to farmers and make them believe about the gold coins to be found in farms and houses.



Against this backdrop, the accused called Parmesh and Mahesh from Bajakunta village in Nalgonda district of Telangana showed the original gold coin and told that they are selling at a low price. Assuming this to be true, they were convinced that a kilo and a half of coins would cost only 10 lakh rupees. According to the plan, they were told to come to Kurugunta near Anantapur. The gang members gave him a white cloth bag and told him to check the gold coins in it. As the victims found that the gold coins are fake had an altercation with the accused.

Meanwhile, gang members snatched the cash and cell phones in their hands and fled. The victims complained to the rural police who immediately rushed to the scene and arrested the accused within four days and seized Rs. 10 lakh cash car, bike, and 3 cell phones were seized from them. DSP Prasad Reddy said that such scams are happening frequently and advised that the people should be vigilant.