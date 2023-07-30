Live
- PM in Pune on Aug 1, to be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award
- Two AAP leaders join BJP party
- Meenakshi Chaudhary: The present happening actress in Tollywood
- SonuSood’sfans organise blood donation drive to celebrate his 47thb’day
- Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in ‘Gadar 2’
- Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati zoological park officials give names to three cubs
- Tomato price touches Rs 200/kg in TN as rain hits crop in Karnataka, Andhra
- BJP govt looting hard-earned money of people, says Congress
- Kamal Nath's 'Chhindwara Model' to convince tribals in poll-bound MP
- YouTube TV's multiview feature now live
Just In
PM in Pune on Aug 1, to be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award
Two AAP leaders join BJP party
Meenakshi Chaudhary: The present happening actress in Tollywood
SonuSood’sfans organise blood donation drive to celebrate his 47thb’day
Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in ‘Gadar 2’
Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati zoological park officials give names to three cubs
Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati zoological park officials give names to three cubs
The officials at the Tirupati Zoo have named the remaining three tiger cubs. They are named Rudramma, Ananta, and Harini.
The tiger cubs brought from the Musalimadugu forest area of Nandyala district are receiving care at the Tirupati Zoo. Unfortunately, their mother went missing, but the zoo authorities have taken conservation measures to ensure the well-being of the cubs. It is sad to hear that one of the four cubs did not survive.
However, the officials at the Tirupati Zoo have named the remaining three tiger cubs. They are named Rudramma, Ananta, and Harini. The zoo staff is also providing them with training to learn hunting skills.
In the near future, these tiger cubs will be released back into the forest area for their conservation and eventual reintegration into their natural habitat. The release of the tiger cubs into the wild will contribute to their long-term survival and preservation.