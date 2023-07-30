Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati zoological park officials give names to three cubs

The tiger cubs brought from the Musalimadugu forest area of Nandyala district are receiving care at the Tirupati Zoo. Unfortunately, their mother went missing, but the zoo authorities have taken conservation measures to ensure the well-being of the cubs. It is sad to hear that one of the four cubs did not survive.

However, the officials at the Tirupati Zoo have named the remaining three tiger cubs. They are named Rudramma, Ananta, and Harini. The zoo staff is also providing them with training to learn hunting skills.

In the near future, these tiger cubs will be released back into the forest area for their conservation and eventual reintegration into their natural habitat. The release of the tiger cubs into the wild will contribute to their long-term survival and preservation.







