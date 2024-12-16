Sai Trust sponsors skill training to 100 youth

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation in partnership with AP Skill Development Corporation on Sunday organised skill development programme for the victims of recent devastating floods in Singh Nagar in Vijayawada.

Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organistions of Andhra Pradesh undertook initiatives to support the financial empowerment of 100 affected youth. 30-day free training in AC, refrigerator and washing machine mechanics was conducted for 50 young men, while 40-day free training in tailoring and fashion designing was conducted for 50 young women.

After AC mechanics training compleged, campus placements were provided to the young men at companies like LG and Samsung.

Later, tools and equipment were distributed to these 100 youth in the presence of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi.

50 AC toolkits were distributed by RJ Ratnakar, Managing Trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust and 50 motorised sewing machines were gifted to women by Himavathini Ratnakar.

K Dinesh Kumar, Executive Director of AP State Skill Development Corporation; Koteshwar Rao, National Seva Dal Coordinator of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations; R Lakshmana Rao, State president of Sathya Sai Seva Organisations; Kamala Triveni Lakshmana Rao, Ch Surendra; K Shyam Prasad, State Seva Dal Coordinator; Shanti, State Mahila Seva Dal coordinator; and K Naga Prasad, State Skill Development in-charge were among those present.