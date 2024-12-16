YSRCP leaders demand apology from CI

Yemmiganur(Kurnool district): Tension prevailed with YSRCP leaders staging a protest at Somappa circle in Yemmiganur on Sunday. They condemned the attitude of CI Ibrahim and demanded that the CI should tender apology to former YSRCP MLA Yerrakota Chennakeshava Reddy.

YSRCP leaders alleged that the CI had misbehaved with the former MLA when he asked the officer to stop the irregularities during the voting for the elections of Water Users Associations. They said, “Instead of fixing the problem, the police officials ordered the former MLA to leave the place. When he denied to leave the place, the CI became furious and used rude words without heeding the age factor.” They demanded that the CI must apologise to former MLA Chennakeshava Reddy.

The leaders also alleged that the police department is following the ‘Red Book’ of Minister Nara Lokesh. They pointed out that no government will be in power for ever. If the CI does not tender apology, they warned of giving a call for Yemmiganur bandh on Monday.