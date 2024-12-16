TGMFC invites applications for free sewing machines

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation has announced applicants for the direct beneficiary scheme providing free domestic sewing machines under the ‘IndirammaMahila Shakthi’ scheme.

According to TGMFC, the minority women shall submit their applications through the web portal, i.e., tgobmms.cgg.gov.in, from December 16 to 31, as per the eligibility criteria, and submit them online. One set of hard copies of the application, along with the requisite documents, should be submitted to the district minority welfare officer in the respective district.

An official at MFC said among unemployed women belonging to minority communities, including Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis, preference will be given to the poorest of the poor and needy women, destitute, divorced, widowed, orphaned, and single women.

The applicants must submit documents, including a white ration card/food security card or, if both are not available, only an income certificate.

The parental/guardian annual income of the candidate should be less than Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas and up to Rs 2 lakh in urban areas.

The scheme is for poor, unemployed, eligible, and trained minority women who have completed training in tailoring courses through TGMFC and recognised training institutes, with a view to upgrade their skills to empower and make them self-sustainable.

The applicant should be between 18 and 55 years old (voter ID/Aadhar card as proof of age is mandatory; Aadhar card as a residential proof is mandatory).

One sewing machine will be given to one family/household. The candidate must be trained in a tailoring course through government-recognised institutes or TGMFC training partners. Preference will be given to TGMFC-trained candidates. The training certificate should be submitted (optional). The minimum educational qualification is V class. There should be a self-declaration of the applicant for non-availing of assistance from TGMFC during the last five years.