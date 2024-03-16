Andhra Pradesh to go for polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha on May 13

The Central Election Commission has set the stage for the upcoming general elections by unveiling the election schedule for the four state assembly seats in conjunction with the Lok Sabha elections. Among the states included in the announcement are Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, with a focus on the electoral processes in these regions.

According to the Election Commission, the state of Andhra Pradesh is slated to go to the polls on May 13, marking a significant electoral event for the region. The elections will encompass 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, to be conducted in a single phase. The notification will be released on April 18 followed by filing if nominations till April 25 and scrutiny on April 26. The candidates can withdraw nominations on April 29.

Furthermore, the Election Commission has specified that the crucial task of counting the votes cast in the elections will take place on June 4. With the formal announcement of the election schedule, the Election Code has been enforced nationwide.







