Andhra Pradesh: Tobacco growers donate 75 lakh to PM Cares Fund

Guntur: Tobacco Board chairman Yadlapati Raghunath Babu donated Rs 75 lakh to PM Cares Fund. He handed over the demand draft to Union commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan in Delhi on Thursday. As many as 40,000 tobacco growers in Andhra Pradesh have donated Rs 75-lakh towards PM care fund.



Tobacco growers in Karnataka state will also donate Rs 75-lakh very soon to PM Care Fund. Tobacco trade association gave Rs 30 lakh, Tobacco Board employees given Rs.10-lakh and board retired employees gave Rs 1.5 lakh. So far, Rs.116.5 lakh was donated to the PM Care Fund. They have fixed target to donate Rs 2 crore to the PM Care Fund.