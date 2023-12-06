Andhra Pradesh: Trains cancelled along KK line due to landslides near Taida Sivalingapuram

Waltair Division Senior DCM Tripathi said that due to fall of boulders in Taida Sivalingapuram section of KK line, trains plying on this route were cancelled. It was mentioned that the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam (18514) night express scheduled to depart on Tuesday night, Kirandul-Visakhapatnam (18513) night express scheduled to depart on Wednesday night at Kirandul has been cancelled.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger Special (08551) scheduled to depart on Wednesday morning and Kirandul Visakhapatnam (08552) Passenger Special scheduled to depart Kirandul on Thursday on the return journey have been cancelled. Kirandul Visakhapatnam (18513) Night Express departing on Tuesday from Kirandul travels via Koraput, Rayagada, Vizianagaram and Kothavalasa.

Meanwhile, Waltair Division arranged 3 buses from Araku Station to Visakhapatnam for transporting 199 passengers of Train no. 08552 Kirandul- Visakahapatnam in view of Track blockage near Tyada- Shivlingpuram due to boulder fall during heavy rains and wind gusts.