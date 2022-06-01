Andhra Pradesh: Twenty people injured as an auto overturns at ghat road in Seethampeta

At least 20 people were injured when an auto overturned on Ghat Road on the way home from a wedding reception on Tuesday afternoon in Seethampet of Srikakulam. Six of them sustained serious injuries and were shifted to Srikakulam RIMS for better treatment and 14 others are being treated at a local regional hospital. It is learnt, six of the injured were children.



Going into the details, 16 people from Banapuram village in Meliaputti mandal came in an auto and returned for a wedding function in Chintada. Meanwhile, a two wheeler going in front of an auto and other bike from opposite side are traveling, which led the car suddenly lost the control and collided with two two-wheelers and overturned.



Four people on a two-wheeler along with 16 others in the auto were injured and immediately rushed to a local regional hospital in an ITDA special ambulance. Police have registered a case and investigating it further.