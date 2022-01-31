Andhra Pradesh: Two flights hovered in the air at Gannavaram due to dense fog

Amid dense fog at Gannavaram airport, flight services were delayed on Monday early morning. Meanwhile, the fights from Delhi, Bangalore to Vijayawada were hovered around the airport due to fog as it had difficulty in landing on the airport runway. Airport officials have made clear that several flights were also disrupted due to the fog.

"We are reviewing the situation from time to time; the planes will be allowed to return to landing once the smog conditions improved," Airport Authorities said.

It is learned that the snow has been disrupting flight services at the airport for the last two weeks. Authorities said the flights were landing at the airport after the snow had receded.