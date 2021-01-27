Andhra Pradesh: Two students drowned to death in Paletivagu of Prakasam 

Two students studying eight and ninth classes had drowned to death on Tuesday at Paletivagu near Pattupalli in PC Palli mandal. According to the police and the family members of the deceased, Muppuri Lakshmi Narayana (14), son of Salamma Ravindra of Vagupalli village in Kanigiri mandal, Mekala Karthik (13), son of Mekala Sridevi and Guravayyalu are studying in 9th and 8th classes respectively in the high school of Eruvaripalli Zilla Parishad. The deceased who came to the high school on the occasion of the Republic Day and participated in the event and received prizes for winning in the various competitions.

In this backdrop, as it was a holiday, 20 friends came to Paletivagu for a swimming. Lakshmi Narayana and Mekala Karthik jumped into the stream as their fellow students encouraged them to jump into the water and see the depth first. Being too deep, not being able to swim due to the heavy flow of water slipped into a deeper place and went to the bottom. Fearing they had not come out much, fellow students on the shore ran and told everyone in town.

After receiving information to the police, PC Palli Sub Inspector Prema Kumar, along with four other swimmers, went down to the river himself and retrieved the two children out. However, the duo are already dead. The villagers are weeping bitterly at the sight of the disembodied children.