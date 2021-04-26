Andhra Pradesh: Unable to bear son's death, Mother dies of heart attack in Kurnool

In a tragic incident, a mother died as she could not bear the death of her son. The tragic incident took place in Gundlakonda village on Sunday. Sampath Kumari's son Sandeep (25) who is mentally challenged has been taken to Kurnool government hospital on Saturday for treatment as his BP and sugar were high.

However, Sandeep died on Saturday night after failing to recover from treatment there. Within hours of being able to digest the news of her son's death, mother Sampath Kumari, 48, died of a heart attack at a government hospital in Kurnool.

The deceased's husband died of a heart attack three years ago. Family and relatives were moved to tears by the death of the mother and son. Sampath Kumari contested as Gundlakonda MPTC candidate on behalf of YSRCP. YSRCP convener Gafoor, mandal leaders Premanath Reddy, Mohan Reddy and Madan Mohan Reddy said the deaths of mothers and sons were tragic.