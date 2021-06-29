Andhra Pradesh: Vasireddy Padma takes Badvel girl's murder incident to notice of YS Jagan

An awareness program on Disha mobile app was held in Gollapudi on Tuesday under the auspices of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma participated in the event.



On the occasion, she said that the she had brought to his notice of chief minister over the recent incident of Shirisha being killed by his lover in Badvel. She told the media that the CM had directed the authorities to do justice to Shirisha's family.



It is learnt that an atrocity took place in Chintalacheruvu of Badvel mandal of YSR Kadapa district where a man named Charan slit the throat of a young woman and killed her for rejecting his love. With this, the villagers caught Charan, tied him to a tree and beat.



Going into details, Shirisha from Chintalacheruvu village in Badvel mandal is studying second year degree in Badvelu Virareddy College. She refused when a young man named Charan came into the village and forced Shirish to love her. However, Charan slit her throat and killed.

