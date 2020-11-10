Andhra Pradesh: Village Secretariat Employees To Have Dress Code

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is all set to implement a dress code specifically for secretariat employees in Andhra Pradesh.

As those who work in the secretariats always should have good relations with the people, the decision was made with the intention of making the staff working in the secretariats look special hence they are preparing to enforce the dress code. The government has identified some secretariats under pilot project and decided to first enforce the dress code for the staff there. The government intends to implement the same in the remaining secretariats based on the feedback received from the staff there and from the people within those secretariats.

Dresses are being prepared for the staff in Prakasam district. The district has 179 ward secretariats in urban areas and 884 village secretariats in rural areas. There are about 8535 people working. With thousands of people working, the government is planning to keep all of them in uniform with sky blue colour shirt, biscuit color pants for male employees, while Sky Blue Top, Biscuit color legging dress code for female employees.

The secretariat is specially designing the tags for identity cards so that people can easily identify who the staff is. Ward secretariats have secretaries from about ten divisions. Staff have already been given identity cards and tags are also distributed to wear identity cards. On the other hand, tag colours were issued with yellow colour tag for panchayat secretaries in village secretariats, red tag for digital assistant, white tag for health secretary, khaki tag for women police, brown tag for VRO, green tag for agriculture / horticultural secretary, tag .

It seems that the exercise of enforcing the dress code for these volunteers is also underway. Discussions are underway on what dress code to enforce for volunteers. Volunteers are ambitiously taking and implementing the distribution of Social Security pensions. Adhering to the dress code at that time will allow anyone to recognise them immediately and talk about their pensions.