Andhra Pradesh: VZM stands second in first dose coverage

Vizianagaram: The district administration has created a record by administering first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to all the eligible. Though 18,91,211 eligible people were identified, the administration given the first dose of jab to 18,95,838 people which comes to 100.2 per cent.

A total of 12.77 lakh people received two doses of vaccine against Covid-19. Nellore stands first in the State by administering 100.7 per cent of vaccination. As the travellers and migrant works were vaccinated by the medical and health department the number of vaccinations crossed the targeted figure. District Collector A Surya Kumari said that they achieved this fete only with the support of medical, revenue and other departments. Even, cooperation from the people to take vaccine helped them to achieve the target, said the collector.