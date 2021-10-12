Andhra Pradesh: Woman commits suicide after being scolded by mother-in-law in Anantapur

In a tragic incident, an upset married woman committed suicide after being reprimanded by her aunt. According to the police, Dasari Venkatesh's eldest son Venkatanarasimhulu of Ekapadampalli in Tadimarri mandal is working as a driver for a private vehicle. Two years ago, he fell in love with Pushpa, the daughter of Ekula Ramanjaneyulu, a resident of Malyavantham, who works as a village servant in the Battalapalli tehsildar's office. They have 14-month-old twins.

Pushpa committed suicide by hanging herself from a neem tree on the outskirts of the village. The parents and relatives of the deceased reached Ekapadampalli and tried to attack in-laws. However, with the locals consoled the relatives, they stopped the attack.

Dharmavaram Rural CI Mansuruddin, Tehsildar Hariprasad, and ASI Vannappa reached the village and spoke to both the families. Pushpa's body was shifted to Dharmavaram Government Hospital for postmortem as the victim's family members were reluctant to register a case in connection with the incident.