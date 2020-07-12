Andhra Pradesh: Youth pushed into troubles by YS Jagan: Kala Venkata Rao

Amaravati: The State government failed creating employment and pushed the youth into troubles, criticised the TDP AP President K Kala Venkata Rao on Sunday, in a statement. He said that the state government did not encourage industry, trade and business from last one year and that resulted in a negative impact on employment.

Despite making huge promises by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to create jobs by bringing Special Category Status, he did not even try to open his mouth on it from last one year, the TDP leader criticised. He demanded the ruling YSRCP to ensure SCS and fight for that as they got the Lok Sabha seats.

Venkata Rao said that the CM promised to release a job calendar every January but in his first one year rule itself, Jagan Reddy became responsible for removal of 3 lakh jobs. Also, a new conspiracy was being hatched to remove the outsourcing and contract jobs. This Chief Minister could not give one single permanent job to any unemployed youth in the last 14 months of his rule.

The TDP leader pointed out that not a single industry has come in the last one year nor there were any efforts to bring investments. Instead, the ruling party's anti-industry policies were driving away investors. The candidates, who were spending lakhs of rupees for preparations for competitive exams, were also let down as no job notifications were being given. The skill development centres opened by the previous TDP regime were closed down all over the state.