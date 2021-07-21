Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan extends Bakrid wishes to Muslims in the state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan extended best wishes to the Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bakrid on Wednesday. CM Jagan tweeted to this extent. He said that the sacrifice and patience are the messages of the Bakrid festival.



"The festival will be celebrated in remembrance of the great sacrifice of the Prophet Ibrahim. The festival, which symbolises devotion, faith, compassion and unity, should be celebrated with devotional zeal, "said CM Jagan. Chief Minister Jagan wished that the blessings of Allah be upon all the people always.

In view of the coronavirus, the government has imposed restrictions on the occasion of Bakrid. The government has made it clear that large crowds will not be allowed in public places and mosques. The orders stated that not more than 50 people could attend in the mosques for prayers.

