Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan inaugurates RTC bus depot and hospital in Punganur and Kadapa

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inaugurated Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy Area Hospital in Kadapa was virtually from Thadepalli camp office on Thursday.



Similarly, the CM also inaugurated the RTC bus depot in Punganur, Chittoor district through video conference. The Kadapa depot was renamed as Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy Bus Station. The event was attended by MPs Mithun Reddy, Reddappa and RTC MD.

On the occasion, CM YS Jagan said that he was happy to open a depot and hospital under the auspices of the RTC. On the occasion, MP Mithun Reddy thanked CM YS Jagan. He said that the dream of the people has come true through the RTC depot in Punganur.