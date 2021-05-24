Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan reviews on Yaas Cyclone, says Covid patients should not be effected

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a review at his camp office on the conditions arising out of the Yaas cyclone and the steps to be taken. Officials in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts have been alerted, officials told the chief minister. CM YS Jagan directed the authorities to see to it that covid patients do not get into any trouble due to the cyclone and advised to take immediate action if there are situations where they need to move them carefully beforehand.

The CM directed to see to it that there are no interruptions in the power supply to the plants producing oxygen and also he suggested that there should be no power outage to the plants refilling the oxygen cylinders. He advised that diesel generators should be set up without any difficulty in supplying electricity to the hospitals, especially the electrical staff should be assigned to the respective hospitals.

He said alternatives should be prepared in case of difficulties in procuring oxygen from Odisha oxygen plants due to the cyclone. The CM directed the officers to maintain adequate reserves and said the authorities should pay special attention to prevent oxygen shortage on storm-affected days. He suggested that one should be prepared to overcome the consequences of the storm.

"We need to think twice and take effective measures to ensure that the power supply to the covid centers is not disrupted and keep the necessary technical staff ready," he asserted. CM YS Jagan directed that people be evacuated from the hinterland where necessary.