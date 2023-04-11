Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan to visit Markapuram tomorrow, here is schedule

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Markapuram of Prakasam district tomorrow (Wednesday) and disburse the YSR EBC Nestham funds in the beneficiary accounts. According to schedule, he will leave Tadepalli residence at 9 am and reach Markapuram at 9.55 am.



He will first' lay stones for various development works and address in the open house from 10.15- 12.05 hours at SVKP Degree College Grounds. Later, the chief minister will deposit the cash to the beneficiaries. After the program, they will leave from there at 12.40 and reach residence in Tadepalli at 1.35.

The government of Andhra Pradesh with the aim of support to the poor in the upper castes along with BC, SC, ST, minority, Kapus has introduced the EBC Nestham scheme last year.