Andhra Pradesh: YSR Thalli Bidda express vehicle travels 700 km to drop pregnant woman at home

The incident took place at the Narasaraopet 100-bed government hospital in Palnadu district center, where a woman labourer, who came for delivery was dropped off by Thalli Bidda express at her hometown about 350 km after delivery. J. Yashoda came with her husband from Nelathalamarra village in Devanakonda mandal of Kurnool district to harvest chillies in Krosur mandal of Guntur district.



She was rushed to Narasaraopet Area Hospital by 108 due to pain as she was pregnant. The doctors here safely delivered her. Three days later, she and her baby were taken by hospital free of charge by Thalli Bidda express to their home village, about 350 km away. The Thalli Bidda express traveled 700 km to and fro.

They thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Aurobindo Emergency Medical management for introducing such a service.