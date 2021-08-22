Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP govt. will support AgriGold victims, says Lella Appireddy

A state level meeting was held on Sunday at the YSRCP headquarters in support of the AgriGold victims. The meeting was attended by MLC Lella Appireddy. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Agri Gold was launched under the TDP government in violation of RBI regulations. He criticized the TDP government for being unfair to the victims by supporting with the management of Agri Gold. He said there were no records of the government doing justice to the victims when a private company was shut down anywhere in the country.



"Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a person who witnessed the plight of the Agri Gold victims, did justice on behalf of the government," he said. He said YS Jagan had demanded Chandrababu to do justice to the victims who made deposits of less than Rs 20,000 while in the opposition.



Lella Appireddy explained that on the 24th of this month, the money will be deposited to the victims of AgriGold who invested Rs 20,000 and less. He said Rs 240 crore had already been paid to depositors of less than Rs 10,000. Earlier, the court had seized 67 acres of AgriGold land.