Andhra: Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna passenger train engine derails, no casualties

The engine of the Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna passenger train derailed on Sunday. However, no casualties were reported. The incident happened when the train was entering route No 2 at the station when the incident occurred, the official added.
There were no casualties or injuries reported from the incident, officials said. Only the locomotive got derailed. Other services are normal, officials added.
"The loco of the No. 08504 Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna passenger train was derailed while entering route No.2 from the Kothavalasa station where it has halted. The first coach which was the Second Class Cum Luggage coach (SLR), the buffer of the coach got entangled , an official said. "No causality, no injury reported. Diesel locomotives from the rear portion which was available at the station have been provided and the rear portion of the train is getting cleared to reach its destination. Only the locomotive got derailed. Other services are normal," an official said.