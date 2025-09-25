Androth to get commissioned on Oct 6 in Visakhapatnam INS

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy is set to commission its second state-of-the-art Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), Androth, at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on October 6. The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. The event marks the formal induction of the second of the sixteen ASW-SWC ships into the Indian Navy.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Kolkata, Androth is a testament to the government of India’s vision of Aatmanirbharta and stands as a shining symbol of India’s growing maritime self-reliance. With over 80 per cent indigenous components, Androth was constructed under the guidance of the Directorate of Ship Production and the oversight of the Warship Overseeing Team in Kolkata.

Handed over to the Indian Navy on September 13, 2025, Androth has been fitted with advanced weapon and sensor suites, modern communication systems and water jet propulsion and is equipped to detect, track and neutralise underwater threats with precision. Its cutting-edge capabilities also enable it to undertake maritime surveillance, search and rescue operations, and coastal defence missions across the spectrum of threats.

The name Androth holds strategic and symbolic significance, derived from Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, underscoring India’s commitment to safeguarding its vast maritime territories. In its previous avatar, INS Androth (P69) served the nation with distinction for over 27 years before being decommissioned. The commissioning of the new Androth honours the legacy and spirit of her predecessor.

The commissioning of Androth marks another step forward in strengthening India’s maritime security architecture. The ship will not only augment the navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities but also reaffirm the nation’s resolve to design, develop and build world-class warships through indigenous efforts.

Photo caption: The Indian Navy is going to commission its second state-of-the-art Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft INS Androth in October.