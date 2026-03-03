Anganwadi workers stage massive protest in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Anganwadi workers and helpers from across the state staged a massive protest at Dharna Chowk here on Monday, demanding a wage hike, upgradation of Mini Anganwadi centres, and implementation of long-pending welfare benefits. A large number of Anganwadi workers from different districts participated in the protest and warned that they would intensify their agitation if their demands were not addressed promptly.

The protest was organised by unions AP Anganwadi Workers & Helpers Union affiliated to CITU, AP Anganwadi Workers & Helpers Association affiliated to AITUC, and AP Progressive Anganwadi Workers & Helpers Union affiliated to IFTU. Leaders alleged that despite assurances given by the government in 2024 to enhance salaries and address service-related issues, no concrete steps have been taken so far.

CITU state general secretary Ch Narasinga Rao, who inaugurated the protest, said Anganwadi workers and helpers have been rendering vital services to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children, but their wages have not been revised in tune with rising prices since 2019. He urged the government to announce a pay hike in the forthcoming Budget session.

Union leaders also demanded the upgradation of eligible mini Anganwadi centres into main centres and relaxation of qualification norms to facilitate promotions.

They alleged that around 1,810 mini-centres have not yet been upgraded and several workers are being denied promotions due to technical issues.

The speakers further called for the implementation of gratuity benefits in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines and the settlement of retirement benefits for workers who retired or died in service. They also demanded restoration of evening snacks for pre-school children and removal of political interference in promotions.

Anganwadi Workers & Helpers Union state president Subbaravamma, secretary G Baby Rani, AITUC state president R Ravindranath, secretary S Venkata Subbaiah, IFTU state leader Hari Kishore, Anganwadi associations’ leaders J Lalithamma, Jyothi, Prema, Bharati, Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samiti Convener Chalasani Srinivas and others were present.