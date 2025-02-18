Ankurarpanam held for nine-day Brahmotsavam

Tirupati: The nine-day annual Brahmotsavam festivities at Srinivasa Mangapuram commenced with Ankurarpanam on Monday evening.

From 6 pm to 8 pm, Punyahavachanam, Mritsangrahanam and Senadhipati Utsavam before observing Beejavapanam were conducted as per the tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama Shastra.

Special Grade Deputy EO of the temple Varalakshmi, AEO Gopinath, Superintendent Ramesh, temple priests and other officials participated in the programme.

Impressive floral and electrical decorations were made for the nine-day festival. Annaprasadam has been arranged for the devotees. The Dhwajarohanam will be held on February 18

The Brahmotsavam of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy will begin on February 18 with the ceremonious Dhwajarohanam in the auspicious Meena Lagnam.