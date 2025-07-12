Anna Dana Seva at RIMS

Kadapa: ‘AnnadanamSamadanam, Tri Lokeshu Na Vidyate’ is the word of elders, every Tuesday and Saturday in RIMS, Kadapa.

Dr Kandula Chandra Obul Reddy, the head of Kandula Educational Institutions, has been organising an Anna Dana Seva programme since November last year in the memory of his father. He said that this programme was started after observing the plight of those who come from far away places for medical treatment, for their own medical assistance and to visit their acquaintances.

The programme was launched with an intention to provide food on time to those who are in trouble due to insufficient money. He said that approximately 1000 food packets, and 2 water packets per person were being distributed every week. He said that as part of this programme, students studying in their educational institution voluntarily come forward and cooperate in RIMS during the packing and distribution of food packets.