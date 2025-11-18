Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan funds to be credited tomorrow

Tekkali (Srikakulam district): The state government is set to deposit the second instalment of the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme on November 19, alongside the Union government’s PM Kisan funds. Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu on Monday held a comprehensive review with the agriculture department special chief secretary, director, and joint directors of all 26 districts through a teleconference from the Nimmada camp office here.

The minister instructed officials to ensure that every eligible farmer receives the benefit without fail. He emphasised that supporting farmers is not a burden but a responsibility of the government. The State and Central governments together will transfer a total of Rs 7,000 to each eligible farmer— Rs 5,000 under the second instalment of Annadata Sukhibhava and Rs 2,000 under PM Kisan.

Atchannaidu directed officials to make the scheme rollout a festive event across the state. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the disbursement programme at Kamalapuram constituency in YSR Kadapa district on November 19, interacting with farmers and overseeing the transfer process.

Officials were told to activate inactive NPCA accounts and ensure that all eligible farmers’ bank accounts are functional before the transfer. In cases where beneficiaries have passed away, the minister instructed authorities to complete death mutation procedures and extend scheme benefits to legal heirs.

To make the registration process easier, the minister ordered that online registration for eligible farmers be simplified. He also stressed the need for field-level monitoring, especially in cases where farmers complained about missing the first instalment due to errors or non-updated Webland records.

Officials briefed the minister that the second phase of the Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan programme will benefit 46.62 lakh farmers across the state, with a combined outlay of Rs 3,077.77 crore from the Central and state governments.

Atchannaidu further instructed the department to set up a toll-free helpline to address farmers’ queries. He said SMS alerts should be sent a day in advance to all beneficiaries to ensure they activate their bank accounts and remain informed.

He directed ground-level staff to visit villages and conduct special awareness campaigns so that every eligible farmer receives the benefit. The ,inister reiterated that the entire scheme implementation on November 19 should take place in a celebratory atmosphere across the state.