Announce Covid test results in 24 hours: Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Minister for water resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav asked the officials to announce the Covid test results in 24 hours. He conducted a review meeting with the officials on the pandemic situation in the district at the New ZP Conference Hall on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said there has been a delay for 3-4 days for announcing the results.

He asked the officials to take all measures to complete the backlog and start declaring the results within 24 hours.

Joint collector (revenue) M N Harendira Prasad said they would clear backlog results by Sunday and start releasing results within a day from Monday onwards.

The minister discussed with the officials at length on the Covid situation, collecting information on the availability of beds, oxygen, emergency medicines and the reasons for increasing the number of cases in the district.