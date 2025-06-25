Annual credit plan with Rs 21,262 cr released

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi released the annual credit plan for Eluru district for the financial year 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 21,262 crore at the district level bankers’ meeting at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

She said the annual credit plan for the year 2025-26 was Rs 3,000 crore more than the previous year. In the annual plan, Rs 18,243 crore was allocated for priority sectors. Out of this, Rs 8,396 crore was allocated for agricultural short-term loans, Rs 4,338 crore for agricultural term loans (agricultural allied sectors), Rs 1,111 crore for agricultural infrastructure, Rs 3,343 crore for micro, small and medium enterprises, and Rs 1,055 crore for other priority sectors. Last year, Rs 18,256 crore was allocated for other priority sectors.

As against the target, Rs 21,816 crores, constituting 119 per cent of the target has been achieved. Bankers should work towards achieving 100 per cent of the targets set for the respective sectors. The Collector suggested that bankers should take the initiative in providing loans to tenant farmers in large quantities.

Union Bank of India Regional Head N Srinivasa Rao, RBI AGM Abhishek Raj, LDM D Neeladri, NABARD DDM P Anil Kant, DRDA PD R Vijayaraju, SC Corporation ED M Mukkunti, ZP CEO Srihari, Animal Husbandry Department JD Govindarajulu, District Education Officer S Rammohan, District Agriculture Officer M Habib Basha, District Minority Welfare Officer NS Kripavaram, BC Corporation ED N Pushpalatha, district officers of various departments, district coordinators of various banks, and others were present.