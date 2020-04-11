Another two virology labs set up in AP

So far, seven virology labs are into operational for Coronavirus sample testing. With the existing labs, the government has decided to set up another two labs, each one at Tirupati Ruia hospital and Kurnool government hospital.

Speaking to media, Aarogyasri CEO Dr Mallikarjuna said that the new virology labs are established with the capacity to perform 180 sample testing per day. In the beginning days of the Coronavirus outbreak, the sample testing was only done in the virology lab at SVIMS Tirupati. Now the lab's count has reached seven and performing nearly 1,170 tests in a day across the state.

On clearing the approvals from ICMR, another two labs will be brought into operational within ten days, which extends the virology labs count to nine, which allows performing 1,530 tests, Dr Mallikarjuna said.