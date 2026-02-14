MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th February 2026

Both Treasury and oppn benches responsible for LS ruckus

With reference to your editorial “No-confidence motion against Om Birla will serve no purpose” (Feb 13), I agree that the Opposition’s move looks more like political theatre than a serious effort to address parliamentary issues. The outcome is predictable given the numbers, and it risks further trust erosion in the institution rather than strengthening it. What is more concerning is that the ongoing cycle of disruptions, suspensions, and mutual accusations has paralysed constructive debates in the Lok Sabha, for which the ruling party and the Opposition are equally responsible.

The Speaker could also initiate informal consultations with whips to rebuild basic decorum. Only through such measured steps can Parliament regain its focus on legislation and accountability, rather than endless confrontation. This is essential for our democracy to function effectively.

Abbharna Barathi, Chennai-23

Speaker should take the decorum lead

Apropos “No-confidence motion against Om Birla will serve no purpose” (THI, Feb 13); the article rightly points to the larger decline in parliamentary standards. A no-confidence motion against the Speaker, without broad consensus or clear evidence, risks becoming symbolic rather than corrective. At the same time, concerns about impartiality cannot be brushed aside.

The health of Parliament depends on fairness from the Chair and discipline on the floor. Instead of trading accusations, parties should agree on minimum norms of conduct, ensure adequate time for debate, and strengthen committee scrutiny. Transparent rulings and reasoned explanations from the Speaker would also build confidence. Equally, the Opposition must register protest without disrupting proceedings. If all sides value institutions over optics, Parliament can regain credibility and function as a forum for serious lawmaking.

K Sakunthala, Coimbatore-641016

MPs must maintain decorum in House

Your editorial “No-confidence motion against Om Birla will serve no purpose” (THI, Feb 13) elaborates various reasons for withdrawal of the ill-advised move of opposition parties against the Lok Sabha Speaker. The level of debates in Lok Sabha have reached lowest standards making the job of its speaker very difficult. The opposition parties and ruling party must demonstrate their commitment to public issues.

The common man is disgusted seeing the Lok Sabha proceedings. Orderly behaviour by all members makes the job of the Speaker easy. The mental strain caused by to the chair is so huge that not many would be keen to occupy the chair. The futility of moving no-confidence motions needs to be realised by all and they should drop such a move. Democracy gives freedom to all but it is not a licence to snatch the freedom of others.

M V Nagavender Rao, Hyderabad-4

Cong trying cover up Rahul’s goof-ups

The proposed no-confidence motion against Om Birla appears unlikely to serve any substantive institutional purpose. If it is intended as a tit-for-tat response to past disruptions witnessed during the UPA era, it risks appearing theatrical rather than principled. While earlier parliamentary confrontations were framed around corruption and governance failures, the present context differs significantly.

With the NDA government projecting policy continuity and economic ambition, including aspirations of becoming the world’s third-largest economy, repetitive disruption may seem politically reactive rather than constructively accountable. The Congress is caught on a wrong foot in its bid to cover up the goof-ups of Rahul Gandhi.

K R Venkatanarasimhan, Madurai

Valentine’s Day: A Day to Share Love

Valentine’s Day is not just about gifts or romantic gestures; it is a day to celebrate love, affection, and gratitude in all human relationships. In today’s fast-paced life, where we often get caught up in routines, this day gives us a special opportunity to express our feelings to those we care about. It reminds us to value and nurture the bonds we share, spread happiness, and foster harmony and unity within our communities.

It is a day that inspires us to pause, reflect, and celebrate the love that surrounds us in all forms. Valentine’s Day is a gentle reminder that love—expressed sincerely—forms the foundation of a happier and more connected life.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad-45