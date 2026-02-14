CM lauds Eagle for curbing drug menace

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the entire Eagle team for its achievements and strategic transformation of the State’s anti-narcotics framework. He appreciated the strategic approach adopted by Eagle in institutionalising a technology-enabled and intelligence-driven enforcement framework across the State.

He released the Eagle Annual Report – 2025 at the AP Secretariat, Amaravati, on Friday marking a significant milestone in the state’s sustained and structured fight against narcotics. The CM lauded the preparation of a comprehensive, data-driven annual report documenting enforcement, prevention, financial investigation, and rehabilitation initiatives. He observed that AP has achieved a 360-degree perception change at the national level, emerging as a best-practice state in anti-narcotics enforcement aligned with Apex NCORD priorities.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha appreciated the Eagle organisation for its consistent, structured, and result-oriented approach. She said the success of flagship operations such as Operation Chaitanyam and Operation Safe Campus Zone. She lauded integration of enforcement with awareness, community engagement, and de-addiction support. She laid emphasis on financial investigation and preventive detention under the PIT NDPS Act and the protection of youth through systematic campus-focused interventions. She commended the Eagle and the entire enforcement machinery for maintaining zero tolerance towards drug trafficking while safeguarding the interests of students and vulnerable communities. Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, Eagle chief Ake Ravi Krishna, SP K Nagesh Babu were among those, who participated.