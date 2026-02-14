‘Make foolproof arrangements for APOSS Inter exams’

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha has directed officials of all departments to work in close coordination to ensure smooth and error-free conduct of the AP Open School Society (APOSS) Intermediate Public Examinations in the district.

Chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate here on Friday, he instructed officials to make foolproof arrangements and function with team spirit so that the examinations are conducted without any lapses. Officials from school education, revenue, police, public transport, medical and health, electricity, postal, and other departments attended the meeting.

The Collector informed that the APOSS Intermediate examinations will be held from March 2 to 13, from 9 am to 12 noon. A total of 1,854 candidates would appear for the examinations in the district, of which 603 from Vijayawada division, 882 from Nandigama division, and 369 from Tiruvuru division, he said. 11 examination centres have been set up for these examinations and chief superintendents have already been appointed for all centres.

Further, Dr Lakshmisha stressed the need for strict implementation of Section 144 around examination centres and asked the police department to ensure adequate security arrangements, including surveillance through CCTV cameras. He also instructed officials to constitute three flying squads to monitor the conduct of examinations.

Public transport authorities were directed to provide adequate bus services to ensure students reach centres on time. The Collector emphasised strict enforcement of ‘No cell phone zone’ rules at all examination venues.

He instructed the health department to set up medical camps near centres and keep first-aid kits ready. Officials were asked to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, availability of safe drinking water, and proper sanitation facilities at all locations.

Meanwhile, Collector Dr Lakhsmisha also directed officials to make similar comprehensive arrangements for the upcoming SSC (Class X) examinations in accordance with government guidelines.

District Revenue Officer M Lakshminarasimham, District Educational Officer L Chandrakala, District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Suhasini, and other departmental officials participated in the meeting.