Agri credit outreach programme organised

Eluru: The Central Bank of India (CBI) organised a mega agriculture credit outreach programme at Lions Auditorium in Nidadavole on Friday. The programme was attended by the chief guest, AV Ramana Murthy, Deputy General Manager, Visakhapatnam Region, Central Bank of India. Addressing the customers and participants present at the event, Ramana Murthy stated that the bank has set a nationwide campaign target of Rs 3,000 crore for the day. Out of this, Visakhapatnam Region was assigned a target of Rs 39 crore, whereas the region successfully achieved disbursements amounting to Rs 55 crore. He further informed that agricultural loans worth nearly Rs 4 crore were disbursed at Nidadavole alone during the programme. He also announced that new branches will soon be opened at Nidadavole, Mummidivaram, and Ramachandrapuram under the Visakhapatnam Regional jurisdiction.

Agricultural Director Ch Srinivasa Rao, President of Kovvur Rice Millers Association Sunkavalli Ramesh, President of East Godavari Rice Millers Association Undavalli Satyanarayana Murthy, Chief Manager Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Marketing Officer Bala Murali Krishna (RO), RD Department Officer Madhavi, Branch Managers G Manohar and K Anita of Kovvur, Mandapeta, Peddapuram and Satyavada branches and several farmers were present.